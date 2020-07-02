188 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar

188 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 10,393, said the State Health Department on Thursday. India's COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark today with 19,148 new coronavirus cases being reported in the last 24 hours, as per the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total cases now stand at 604,641 of which there are 226,947 active cases while 359,860 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. Around 434 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 17,834.