Rajnath Singh's visit to Leh rescheduled

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Leh to review the ongoing situation at the Indo-China border has been rescheduled, informed the Defence officials on Thursday. "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Leh being rescheduled. The Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Leh tomorrow to review the security situation in Eastern Ladakh, in view of the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control," the official said.

The Defence Minister along with Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane were supposed to visit Leh on Friday. The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. (ANI)