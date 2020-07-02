Maharashtra: Over 360 inmates, 100 jail staff test positive for COVID-19 so far

The Maharashtra Prison Department on Thursday said that a total of 363 inmates and 102 jail staff members have so far tested positive for coronavirus.

It also informed that four inmates have died so far after contracting the infection.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has recorded 1,80,298 cases of COVID-19 so far. Out of the total cases, 79,091 are active cases and 8,053 have died due to the disease.