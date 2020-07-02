Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN moves SC to seek direction to HC for early decision on pleas for OBC quota in medical admissions

The Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court Thursday seeking a direction to the Madras High Court to “expeditiously” decide the pleas challenging the Centre’s decision not to grant 50 per cent quota to OBCs in medical seats surrendered by the state in all India quota for under graduate, post graduate and dental courses in 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:22 IST
TN moves SC to seek direction to HC for early decision on pleas for OBC quota in medical admissions

The Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court Thursday seeking a direction to the Madras High Court to “expeditiously” decide the pleas challenging the Centre’s decision not to grant 50 per cent quota to OBCs in medical seats surrendered by the state in all India quota for under graduate, post graduate and dental courses in 2020-21. It has assailed the June 22 high court order which refused to grant any interim order on the OBC quota row and adjourned the hearing till July 9 saying that a similar petition was already scheduled to be heard on July 8 by the Supreme Court. "The Supreme Court is already seized of the matter and let us wait and see what transpires (on July 8)," the high court had said. The state government and some political parties such as DMK, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), CPI (M), Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and CPI had moved the high court after the Supreme Court, on June 11, refused to entertain their petitions and asked them to approach the high court.

“Direct the High Court to expeditiously hear and dispose of the writ petitions...,” the state government said in its plea before the top court. “The High Court has in effect declined to take up the writ petitions in spite of the fact that the Respondents (Centre, MCI and others) had virtually conceded to the prayer sought for in the writ petition. "The High Court has failed to appreciate that the respondents are stalling adjudication of the issue. The (High) Court has been misled by the Respondents’ contentions and has unjustifiably kept the Petitioner’s writ petition in abeyance till this court issues orders in an ostensibly identical matter...which is tentatively listed for July 08,” it said.

The high court had refused to pass any interim order on the pleas after taking note of the Centre’s submission that since 1986 no reservation has been provided in the AIQ (All-India quota) seats for medical admission as per the apex court directive. "The same was modified after 10 years, providing reservation for SC/ST. In 2015, pleas were moved seeking OBC reservation, which is still pending before the apex court, which has to take a call and modify the order," the counsel for the Centre had told the High Court.

The state government and various political parties have challenged the Centre's decision not to grant 50 per cent reservation to OBCs as per Tamil Nadu law. Some of the petitioners, in their interim prayers before the High Court, had sought to stall the ongoing admissions for PG medical courses. The pleas had alleged that the Centre also did not follow its own policy of 27 per cent reserved seats for OBCs under the 2006 Act.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

3 men thrash constable after he stopped them for not wearing mask, spitting in public

Three men were arrested for allegedly misbehaving and thrashing a Delhi Police constable after he stopped them for not wearing mask and spitting at public place, officials said on Thursday. The police said they also misbehaved and manhandle...

Lexus undeterred by Covid, says expansion plan on target

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled every segment of the economy and more so the auto segment, luxury carmaker Lexus India, which has been on an aggressive portfolio and footprint expansion drive, has no plans to shelve or d...

Efforts to cap OIL gas well fire in Assam continue

Efforts for dousing the raging fire at the damaged Baghjan gas well in Assams Tinsukia district continued on Thursday as debris clearance activity was undertaken and necessary equipment made ready at the site. The Oil India Limited OIL sa...

Ghislaine Maxwell arrested, accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein lure girls into sex abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on U.S. charges of helping to lure underage girls who were then sexually abused by E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020