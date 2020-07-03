Left Menu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making a surprise visit to Ladakh amid border tensions with China and meeting the soldiers, saying that it has boosted the morale of the Indian Army.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:08 IST
Rajnath Singh thanks PM Modi for Ladakh visit, says meeting soldiers boosted morale
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making a surprise visit to Ladakh amid border tensions with China and meeting the soldiers, saying that it has boosted the morale of the Indian Army. Earlier today, Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers in Nimmoo.

Talking to Twitter, Singh said that the borders of the country have always been secure under the Indian Army. "The borders of the country have always been secure under the Indian Army. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Ladakh to meet and encourage the soldiers has certainly boosted the morale of the Army. I commend the Prime Minister's move and thank him for it," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. He reached Nimmoo early morning today and is presently interacting with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

Sources had earlier informed about CDS Rawat's visit to Leh today. General Rawat's visit holds importance since it comes in the wake of Singh's visit to Ladakh being rescheduled. The Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Ladakh today to review the preparedness of the Army amid the ongoing standoff with China.

The situation at the India-China border in Ladakh remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. The two countries have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. (ANI)

