Himachal's COVID-19 count reaches 1,016
ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 15:18 IST
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1,016, informed the State's Health Department on Friday. The official figure includes 356 active cases, 637 recoveries and 8 deaths.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India now has a total of 6,25,544, of which 2,27,439 are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. A total of 18,213 people have lost their lives to the infectious virus.