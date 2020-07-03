Himachal's COVID-19 count reaches 1,016

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1,016, informed the State's Health Department on Friday. The official figure includes 356 active cases, 637 recoveries and 8 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India now has a total of 6,25,544, of which 2,27,439 are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. A total of 18,213 people have lost their lives to the infectious virus.