Wards at India's largest COVID-19 hospital to be named after Indian Army soldiers killed in Galwan clash, says DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi after the Indian Army troops who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash last month. "In honour of Indian Army troops who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley Clash on June 15, DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) has decided to name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital, Delhi after them," said Sanjeev Joshi who is the Technology Advisor to DRDO Chairman.

Delhi's biggest COVID-19 care centre erected at the premises of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur area, located near the Delhi-Haryana border, has the capacity to house and treat 10,000 coronavirus patients at the same time. More than 2,000 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, including doctors, are managing operations at the hospital.

The development comes on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Leh in Ladakh where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. (ANI)