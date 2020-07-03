Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC comes to aid of JNU student & wife; asks varsity to let them stay in hostel

It is a question of temporary shelter," Justice Najmi Waziri said to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which relented and agreed to let the couple stay at the hostel room allotted to the student -- Deepak Kumar. Central government standing counsel Monika Arora said in court that in the peculiar circumstances of the case, where the khap panchayat was opposed to the couple''s marriage, the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and they having no place else to stay, they can stay in the hostel room allotted to the petitioner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:54 IST
HC comes to aid of JNU student & wife; asks varsity to let them stay in hostel

The Delhi High Court on Friday came to the aid of a couple, one of them a student of JNU, whose marriage was opposed by khap panchayat and had no where else to stay except the varsity hostel, by asking the university to make a concession in the instant case. "It is a humanitarian issue. It is a question of temporary shelter," Justice Najmi Waziri said to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which relented and agreed to let the couple stay at the hostel room allotted to the student -- Deepak Kumar.

Central government standing counsel Monika Arora said in court that in the peculiar circumstances of the case, where the khap panchayat was opposed to the couple''s marriage, the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and they having no place else to stay, they can stay in the hostel room allotted to the petitioner. In view of the statement by the lawyer for JNU, the petitioner''s counsel -- Abhik Chimni -- agreed not to press the petition, which had also challenged the varsity''s June 8 circular which said the university would remain closed for the time being and directed students to return to their homes.

The high court while disposing of the petition, filed through advocates Deval Singh and Om Narayan, made it clear that the order was not to be treated as a precedent and the concession was made in respect of the peculiar circumstances in the instant case. According to the petition, Kumar is pursuing Ph.D (Law) from the Centre for the Study of Law and Governance (CSLG), JNU and has been residing at Subansir (Mahanadi) Hostel, meant for married students, with his wife since 2015.

The plea said that Kumar and his wife were at O P Jindal University in Sonipat, Haryana, in connection with his field work and could not return to the hostel due to the lockdown. After unlock-1 came into operation, he wrote to JNU seeking permission for the couple to return to the varsity, but received no response and therefore, he moved the high court, the petition said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

IG clinch semifinal berth at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Invictus Gaming rebounded from a first-map loss to defeat Royal Never Give Up on Friday and win Group B in the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online China event. With the win, IG 3-0 clinched a berth in the upper-bracket semifinals.RNG 1-1 won the first...

Cycling-Quintana hit by car during training, sustains possible knee injury

Former Giro dItalia winner Nairo Quintana has been hit by a car during training in Colombia and went to a hospital with a possible knee injury, his Arkea-Samsic team said on Friday. Nairo Quintana has been hit by a vehicle during training, ...

Highest single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in India, recovery rate crosses 60 pc

Indias COVID-19 cases soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time taking the countrys total figure to 6,25,544 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data. The cou...

TNC sweep BOOM to climb standings at SEA League

TNC Predator handed previously undefeated BOOM Esports their second straight loss on Friday, leaping into a tie for second place midway through Week 3 at the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League. TNC 3-0-2, 11 points swept BOOM 2-2-3, 9, taking th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020