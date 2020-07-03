J-K: Sopore Police takes cognizance of misuse of social media, FIR registered

A case has been registered by Sopore Police against several social media users for allegedly spreading false propaganda against the government. "Taking serious note of misuse of social media platforms, Sopore Police has registered a case against various such social media users who defied the Government orders by spreading false propaganda against the government," a police release said.

A man named Tahir Nazir Shalla who was working in the Education Department was arrested for allegedly misusing social media by posting seditious and provocative posts which are highly prejudicial to maintenance of law and order. "Besides, he was also running an anti-national campaign on social media and tried to create false and fake narrative by spreading rumours with regard to the current security scenario of the Kashmir valley," read the release.