Delhi HC allows Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita's plea to have video conferencing facility to consult lawyers

Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's plea to have video conferencing facilities with her lawyers twice a week and access to books from jail library.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 01:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's plea to have video conferencing facilities with her lawyers twice a week and access to books from jail library. Justice Vibhu Bakhru allowed Kalita's plea seeking to have video-conferencing with her lawyers.

Kalita's lawyer had submitted that the petitioner would be satisfied if the present petition is disposed of in terms of the order dated June 30 passed in a petition filed by another co-accused seeking similar relief. Chaitanya Gosain, counsel appearing for the Tihar Jail, stated that he has no objection to the said prayer.

Thereafter the court disposed of the plea allowing it to some extent. Kalita's counsel Adit Pujari earlier told the court that a similar kind of plea filed by another co-accused Natasha Narwal has been disposed of after Tihar Jail has agreed to his plea to some extent.Kalita, in her plea, had sought a direction to Superintendent of Central Jail, Tihar, Delhi to allow her daily access to counsel by way of video conferencing and also requested for the permission to communicate with her family regularly saying that it is mandated by the Prison Rules, 2018.She has also sought a direction to Jail Authorities to permit her to access to books and reading material. Kalita was arrested on March 23 in anti-CAA protest case related to Jafrabad in North-East Delhi but was granted bail later. Soon after getting bail, she was arrested by Delhi Police on March 24 in another case and is now in judicial custody. (ANI)

