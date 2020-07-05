Left Menu
4 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha

Congratulating the security forces, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said the operation has strengthened Odisha's resolve to fight extremism. "Congrats to Officers & Jawans of Odisha Police on successful ops in Kandhamal.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 05-07-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 13:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least four Maoists were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security forces in a dense forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Sunday, a top police officer said. Some rebels have also suffered injuries in the operation, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel and District Voluntary Force (DVF) officers had launched a raid in the forest in Tumudibandha area of Kandhamal district early in the day, he said. As the security personnel approached their hideout, the Maoists opened fire and a gun battle ensued, leading to the death of the four rebels.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been seized from the area, the DGP said. All four of them are suspected to be members of the Bansadhara-Nagavali-Ghumusar division of the banned CPI (Maoist), he said, adding that a massive combing operation is underway in the area.

Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh, who rushed to the site along with other senior police officers, said a woman cadre was among the slain Maoists. Congratulating the security forces, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said the operation has strengthened Odisha's resolve to fight extremism.

"Congrats to Officers & Jawans of Odisha Police on successful ops in Kandhamal. Their brave action is much appreciated. Death of 4 Maoist confirmed. This strengthens our resolve to free our state from extremism and spur all round development in the state," he tweeted. Earlier this week, a Maoist camp was busted and explosives seized by security personnel in Phiringia area of Kandhamal.

