4 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Odisha
Congratulating the security forces, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said the operation has strengthened Odisha's resolve to fight extremism. "Congrats to Officers & Jawans of Odisha Police on successful ops in Kandhamal.PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 05-07-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 13:43 IST
At least four Maoists were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security forces in a dense forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Sunday, a top police officer said. Some rebels have also suffered injuries in the operation, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel and District Voluntary Force (DVF) officers had launched a raid in the forest in Tumudibandha area of Kandhamal district early in the day, he said. As the security personnel approached their hideout, the Maoists opened fire and a gun battle ensued, leading to the death of the four rebels.
A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been seized from the area, the DGP said. All four of them are suspected to be members of the Bansadhara-Nagavali-Ghumusar division of the banned CPI (Maoist), he said, adding that a massive combing operation is underway in the area.
Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh, who rushed to the site along with other senior police officers, said a woman cadre was among the slain Maoists. Congratulating the security forces, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said the operation has strengthened Odisha's resolve to fight extremism.
"Congrats to Officers & Jawans of Odisha Police on successful ops in Kandhamal. Their brave action is much appreciated. Death of 4 Maoist confirmed. This strengthens our resolve to free our state from extremism and spur all round development in the state," he tweeted. Earlier this week, a Maoist camp was busted and explosives seized by security personnel in Phiringia area of Kandhamal.
ALSO READ
Woman experiences labour pain in Shramik Special train, gives birth to baby girl in Odisha hospital
Drugs worth Rs 4.5 crore seized, 3 arrested in Odisha
Dharmendra Pradhan thanks PM Modi for connecting 4 districts of Odisha to Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan
Odisha's COVID-19 death toll rises to 12; 179 new cases detected
Liquor makers urge Odisha govt to cut 'special COVID-19 fee' to boost sales