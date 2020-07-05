PM Modi meets President Kovind, briefs him on issues of national, international importance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 14:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," read a post on the official Twitter handle of President of India.
The Prime Minister on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimmoo amid ongoing border tension with China. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (ANI)
