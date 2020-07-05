Strengthen intelligence network, pay special attention to border areas: U'khand CM to officials

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday directed the officials to strengthen the intelligence network and pay special attention to the border areas of the state. As per the official release of Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister has reviewed the work of the Department of Intelligence and Security.

He said that special attention should be paid to the border areas of the state. The Chief Minister has also instructed the Intelligence Department to strengthen the system for monitoring social media and to take action against them by identifying people who are spreading fake news, propaganda and disrupting law and order situation in the state. (ANI)