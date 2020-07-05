6,555 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

A total of 6,555 new COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 2,06,619 in the state. The health department said that death toll rose to 8,822.

"Maharashtra reported 6,555 new COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths today, taking total number of cases to 2,06,619 and death toll to 8,822. Number of active cases stands at 86,040," the State Health Department stated. Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed that 1,311 new COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths recorded in Mumbai today.

The total number of cases in Mumbai are 84,125 including 55,883 recoveries and 4,896 deaths. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 6,73,165 numbers of COVID-19 cases and 19,268 deaths. (ANI)