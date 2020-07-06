Russia says it reserves right to respond to UK sanctions - RIA

Moscow reserves the right to respond to sanctions the UK has announced against Russians, including the country's top state investigator who reports directly to President Vladimir Putin, RIA news agency cited the Russian embassy in London as saying on Monday. "It is particularly outrageous that the senior representatives of the General Prosecution and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation as well as judges were included in the sanctions list," the agency cited an embassy spokesman as saying.

Britain imposed sanctions on 25 Russians and 20 Saudis as part of post-Brexit measures foreign minister Dominic Raab said were aimed at stopping the laundering of "blood money in this country". For Russia, the biggest name on the list was Alexander Bastrykin, the state investigator whose Investigative Committee reports direct to Putin.