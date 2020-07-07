Supreme Court grants bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, who had been in jail for around three years in an alleged homebuyers fraud case, as both his parents are hospitalised.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:49 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra, who had been in jail for around three years in an alleged homebuyers fraud case, as both his parents are hospitalised. A bench headed by Justice Dr DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justice MR Shah granted bail to Chandra after it was appraised that his 78-year-old father was infected with COVID-19 and is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital.
The top court, however, held that it was not inclined to grant bail to his younger brother Ajay Chandra, who is also in prison in the matter. The accused, Sanjay Chandra had been in jail for almost three years in connection with an alleged fraud case related to delaying housing projects in Noida and Gurugram. (ANI)
