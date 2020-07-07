Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls for developing lighthouse tourism

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 14:56 IST
Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday held a high-level meeting for developing around 194 existing lighthouses across India as major tourist attractions. The Union Minister stated that this will help in boosting tourism activities in the surrounding areas and will also give an opportunity to people to know more about the rich history of lighthouses.

The officials presented a detailed action plan to develop the lighthouses as tourism spots. During the meeting, Mandaviya advised officials to identify lighthouses which are more than 100 years old and placed emphasis on creating museums to showcase the history and working of lighthouses, equipment used in their operation, etc.

According to the master development plan of lighthouses, some key attractions are museums, aquarium, children's play area and gardens, along with water bodies. The Minister also took stock of the progress for developing tourist activities at Gopnath, Dwarka and Veraval lighthouses of Gujarat.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Shipping Ministry and DG, Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships along with the other stakeholders. (ANI)

