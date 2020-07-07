Bengaluru: Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in police staff in Whitefield division is 27

Left Menu
In Whitefield division, a total of 27 police staff have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:39 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In Whitefield division, a total of 27 police staff have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far. According to DCP Whitefield, in Whitefield division, "yesterday we had 15 COVID positive cases amongst police staff. 12 police staff are from the HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd) police station."

The DCP said, "Total 27 staff of Whitefield Division have tested positive so far, five have been discharged." In HAL police station, one police staff had tested Covid positive on June 27 and shifted to hospital. Police Station has been sealed down since then. Thereafter all police members of HAL police station were tested and 12 have tested positive yesterday, the DCP said.

The DCP said, Last arrests in HAL police station were done on June 15th and all arrested persons had tested negative. No accused have been arrested after that and no arrest persons have transferred the infection to the police. (ANI)

