Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bombay HC denies nod for abortion to 38-year-old woman

She cited several previous judgments of Bombay HC and the Supreme Court where women were permitted to terminate pregnancies even after the 20-week limit on account of their mental wellbeing. The bench, however, said such permissions were granted in specific cases where the courts felt that continuing such pregnancy could cause lifelong mental anguish to a petitioner, or it could harm the welfare of the child to be born.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 18:25 IST
Bombay HC denies nod for abortion to 38-year-old woman
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday denied permission to a 38-year-old married woman to medically terminate her pregnancy holding that her advanced age or her unpreparedness for the pregnancy was not valid legal grounds for such termination. A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and RI Chagla was hearing a plea filed by a woman who was pregnant beyond the 20-week permissible limit for termination under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

As per her plea, sonography on May 14 revealed she was 18 weeks pregnant. However, the woman filed her plea seeking permission to terminate the pregnancy only on June 15, the court noted in its order.

The woman told HC she approached it late due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The petitioner said she was mentally unprepared for the pregnancy, her financial situation too was not adequate to raise a child, and considering her "advanced age" she is permitted to undergo an abortion.

She also said continuing with the pregnancy would cause her mental trauma. She cited several previous judgments of Bombay HC and the Supreme Court where women were permitted to terminate pregnancies even after the 20-week limit on account of their mental wellbeing.

The bench, however, said such permissions were granted in specific cases where the courts felt that continuing such pregnancy could cause lifelong mental anguish to a petitioner, or it could harm the welfare of the child to be born. It agreed with the Union government's submission that the petitioner, in this case, did not have any legal grounds to seek relief.

The bench also noted that a medical board that assessed the petitioner's physical and mental health following the court's previous order, did not recommend termination of her pregnancy. "Despite the observations in the sonography report, the petitioner has filed this petition only on 15th June, i.e, after the expiry of the statutory limit of 20 weeks for termination of pregnancy," the bench said.

"We are of the considered view that the reasons are given for medical termination of pregnancy beyond the statutory limit, that the petitioner and her family are in no condition financially and/or that the petitioner would be of the advanced age of 39 years and not be mentally prepared to be a mother are not valid grounds for termination of pregnancy under the said Act," the HC said.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

124 Cameroonians stranded in Niger return home on IOM-chartered flight

Despite borders closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, 124 Cameroonians stranded in Niger safely returned home last week on a flight chartered by the International Organization for Migration IOM. This adds to the total of over 6,000 stranded ...

Race against time to compensate gay men convicted of sex crimes in Austria

By Enrique Anarte BERLIN, July 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tobias was 19 when he fell out with his 17-year-old boyfriend, who found another lover, unlocking a chain of events that still scar his life in Austria - a criminal record and th...

New study sparks reminder for seagrass preservation

According to a new study, an increase in carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to five million cars a year has been caused by the loss of seagrass meadows around the Australian coastline since the 1950s. The finding was made possible by new ...

EU wants Brexit deal 'but not at any price' as teams head for dinner

Top British and EU negotiators will dine at Number 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, kicking off the latest round of Brexit talks that have all but stalled amid differences, with the top EU official saying he wants an agreement, but not at any ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020