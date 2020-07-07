Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia detains ex-journalist, accusing him of passing secrets to West

Russian security forces detained a former journalist who works as an aide to the head of Russia's space agency on Tuesday and accused him of treason, saying he had passed military secrets to an unnamed NATO power. Footage released by the FSB security service showed Ivan Safronov being detained outside his Moscow flat by armed agents who searched him before putting him into a van.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:49 IST
Russia detains ex-journalist, accusing him of passing secrets to West
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russian security forces detained a former journalist who works as an aide to the head of Russia's space agency on Tuesday and accused him of treason, saying he had passed military secrets to an unnamed NATO power.

Footage released by the FSB security service showed Ivan Safronov being detained outside his Moscow flat by armed agents who searched him before putting him into a van. Safronov denied passing state secrets to a foreign power during his interrogation, TASS news agency reported.

Safronov, who has covered military affairs for two national newspapers, faces up to two decades in jail if found guilty. His trial is expected to be held behind closed doors because of its sensitive nature. His detention raised fears among journalists of a new wave of repression, and staff at Kommersant, one of his former newspapers, said in an editorial that the allegations looked absurd because he was a real patriot.

Some of Safronov's former journalist colleagues protested outside FSB headquarters before being detained. The FSB accused Safronov of working for an unnamed foreign intelligence service.

"Safronov, carrying out tasks for one of the NATO countries' intelligence services, gathered and handed over to its representative state secrets and information about military-technical cooperation and about the defence and security of the Russian Federation," it said. Safronov's lawyer, Oleg Eliseyev, said he had not yet been given access to his client.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not believe the charges were related to Safronov's work as a journalist. The space agency said Safronov had no access to secrets and the case was not related to his work there.

TASS reported last year that prosecutors wanted to bring a case against Kommersant for disclosing a state secret. Russian news portal the Bell said then that an article which Safronov had worked on had disappeared from Kommersant's site.

It said Egypt had agreed to buy Russian Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jets. Washington threatened Egypt with sanctions if the deal went through.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Demolition work of historic secretariat building in Telangana begins

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led dispensation in Telangana on Tuesday began razing the old secretariat building here, which has stood the test of time and witnessed the rise and fall of several governments, to construct a new complex. The move ...

Death toll from flooding in Japan reaches 55, dozen missing

Soldiers used boats to rescue residents as floodwaters flowed down streets in southern Japanese towns hit by heavy rains that were expanding across the region on Tuesday. At least 55 people have died and a dozen remain missing. Pounding rai...

Egypt charges student with sex crimes in case that stoked debate

Egypts public prosecutor has charged a university student with indecent assault of at least three women, including one who was a minor at the time, in a case prompted by a social media campaign that opened up a rare public debate on sex cri...

Oversight of various govt departments contributed to gas leak tragedy: HPC

Oversight of various government departments, primarily the directorate of factories, also contributed to the May 7 styrene vapour leak in LG Polymers unit at Visakhapatnam that left 12 dead, the high powered committee that probed the mishap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020