UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma meets slain sub-inspector's family, hands over cheque of Rs 1 crore

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday met the family members of Sub-Inspector (SI) Mahesh Yadav who lost his life in the recent Kanpur encounter and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to them. Mahesh Yadav belonged to the village Tejgaon of Raebareli district and was posted at Chaubepur police station in Kanpur.

Speaking to media after meeting family members, Deputy CM said, "I have given a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of SI Mahesh Yadav. I also assured the wife of an 'exceptional pension' and a family person to get a government job. "Nobody will be spared. All the culprits will be behind bars. Police teams are investigating the matter," he added.

Even after 80 hours, the UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the incident. (ANI)