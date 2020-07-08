814 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam
A total of 814 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Tuesday in Assam taking the total number of cases in the state to 13336, according to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. There are around 4988 active cases with 8329 discharged and 16 deaths.
With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's COVID-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With as many as 467 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, the death toll has reached 20,160.
Out of the total number of cases, 2,59,557 are active and 4,39,948 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)
