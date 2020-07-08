Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico criticized for misreporting data on migrant trafficking victims

Mexico's immigration authority misreported the number of migrant victims of human trafficking and smuggling it identified last year, new data show, as advocates said a lack of reliable data was hindering the government's efforts to tackle the crimes. The National Migration Institute (INM) said in January that it had supported 601 trafficking and smuggling victims between December 2018 and November 2019.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:03 IST
Mexico criticized for misreporting data on migrant trafficking victims
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@IOMIraq)

Mexico's immigration authority misreported the number of migrant victims of human trafficking and smuggling it identified last year, new data show, as advocates said a lack of reliable data was hindering the government's efforts to tackle the crimes.

The National Migration Institute (INM) said in January that it had supported 601 trafficking and smuggling victims between December 2018 and November 2019. Yet data obtained by the Thomson Reuters Foundation revealed the true figure was 167, and that most of the migrants had been victims of other crimes from robbery and extortion to homicide.

A freedom of information request found 116 migrants had been smuggled while 51 were trafficked. The former refers to people who willingly pay to cross borders illegally whereas the latter involves individuals being exploited through force or deception. An INM official said there had been an "imprecision" with the January data and confirmed that the 601 migrants had not all been trafficked or smuggled. INM is the agency responsible for regulating migration, including visas and deportations.

The erroneous numbers come at a time when advocates say the government has little to show for its fight against trafficking. Top officials rarely discuss the issue and a national plan to combat it - scheduled for last year - has not been published. "We don't know if (the INM) did it on purpose or if it was a mistake," said Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera, an associate professor at U.S.-based George Mason University who studies trafficking.

"No matter the reason they got it wrong, it's bad." The president's office did not respond to questions about the data or its plans for combating trafficking.

DATA LACKING The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) has said there may be between 50,000 and 500,000 trafficking victims in Mexico - from sexual exploitation to forced labor - but academics say the real number is hard to pin down with concrete data lacking.

Thousands of migrants pass through Mexico each year, mostly people from Central America aiming to reach the United States. The government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador last year sent thousands of troops to the nation's southern border to prevent migrants passing, sometimes leading to violent clashes.

Rodolfo Casillas, an academic at the Latin American Faculty Of Social Sciences (FLACSO) in Mexico City, said the true number of migrants trafficked or smuggled through Mexico each year was likely far higher than the figure recorded by the INM. "If you take into account the context of what happened in the year, the number is insignificant," he said, referring to the large number of migrants that passed through the country.

"It's a situation that almost makes you want to cry." The United States' annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report - published last month - said the Mexican government should increase resources and training for officials to accurately identify and refer trafficking victims for support.

Last year, a government watchdog said state and federal prosecutors lacked basic information on most of the foreign trafficking victims found between June 2012 and July 2017. Activist Monica Salazar, head of the non-profit Dignificando el Trabajo (DITRAC), said that there was a lack of understanding and political will on trafficking in the current administration.

"There's very little interest in general ... there still isn't much clarity," she said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Three more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana, highest single-day spike of 691 fresh cases

Haryana reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday as it recorded the highest single-day spike of 691 cases, taking the states infection tally to 18,690, according to the state health departments daily bulletin. While two death...

Merkel wants swift EU deal on COVID economic recovery to grow unity

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday called for a swift agreement on the European Unions mass economic stimulus to advance unity that would strengthen the bloc as it recovers from the coronavirus crisis. Speaking to European lawmake...

U.N. chief warns foreign interference in Libya conflict at 'unprecedented levels'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Wednesday that the conflict in Libya has entered a new phase with foreign interference reaching unprecedented levels. The oil-producing country descended into ...

'Har Ghar Nal' scheme to be completed by 2022 in UP: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Har Ghar Nal scheme under which the government aims to provide piped water supply to every household in the state would be completed by 2022. The Har Ghar Nal under the Cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020