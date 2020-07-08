U.N. chief warns foreign interference in Libya conflict at 'unprecedented levels'Reuters | New York | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:44 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Wednesday that the conflict in Libya has entered a new phase "with foreign interference reaching unprecedented levels."
The oil-producing country descended into chaos after the NATO-backed overthrow of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Since 2014, Libya has been split, with an internationally recognized government controlling the capital, Tripoli, and the northwest, while military leader Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi rules the east.
Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Russia, while the government is backed by Turkey.
