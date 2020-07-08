Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to interact with representatives of organisations who provided ration kits to people during lockdown in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will interact with representatives of Varanasi-based social organisations who provided ration kits and food packets to people during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:20 IST
PM Modi to interact with representatives of organisations who provided ration kits to people during lockdown in Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will interact with representatives of Varanasi-based social organisations who provided ration kits and food packets to people during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. According to the release of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will interact with organisations representatives via video conferencing to discuss their experience.

During the nationwide lockdown, the residents of Varanasi and members of social organisations, through their own efforts as well as by providing assistance to the district administration, ensured that food was timely available for everyone in need, a PMO statement said. "Over 100 organisations in Varanasi distributed almost 20 lakh food packets and 2 lakh dry ration kits via food cell of District Administration through individual efforts," said a release.

Apart from food distribution, these organizations were instrumental in the distribution of masks, sanitizers and they have been honoured as 'corona warriors' by the District Administration. These organizations serve in diverse fields including education, social, religious, health, hotels/social clubs and other professional sectors. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi, Briton join race for top WTO post as deadline looms

Britain and Saudi Arabia put forward late entries for the contest to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organisation, joining six others aspiring to lead the Geneva-based trade body that has faced scorn and pressure from th...

India may see 2.87 lakh COVID-19 cases a day by winter 2021 if no vaccine or drug treatment: MIT study

India may record about 2.87 lakh coronavirus cases per day by the end of winter 2021 in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine or drug intervention, according to a modelling study by the MIT, but noted the projections should be interpreted as in...

Indians have done their best to respond to China's 'incredibly aggressive actions': Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Indians have done their best to respond to Chinas incredibly aggressive actions, asserting that Beijing has a pattern of instigating territorial disputes and the world shouldnt allow ...

Goa: Cop detains four tribals, opposition seeks action

A video clip of a Goa police inspector taking into custody four tribals trying to address a press conference against the proposed IIT campus in Sattari taluka on Wednesday has caused an outrage, with Opposition parties demanding action agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020