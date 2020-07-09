Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carlos Ghosn's accused smugglers unlikely to win quick bail

A U.S. judge said she is unlikely to quickly release a Massachusetts father and son being held on charges they helped smuggle former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan. At a Wednesday hearing in Boston, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said she was "anticipating" denying expedited bail to Michael Taylor and Peter Taylor, who are being housed at the suburban Norfolk County Correctional Center, but would revisit the matter in late July.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 02:55 IST
Carlos Ghosn's accused smugglers unlikely to win quick bail
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A U.S. judge said she is unlikely to quickly release a Massachusetts father and son being held on charges they helped smuggle former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan.

At a Wednesday hearing in Boston, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said she was "anticipating" denying expedited bail to Michael Taylor and Peter Taylor, who are being housed at the suburban Norfolk County Correctional Center, but would revisit the matter in late July. The Taylors, who were arrested on May 20, have argued they should be freed because of defects in their arrest warrants and requests they be extradited to Japan.

They have also said 36 inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at their jail, and Michael Taylor, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, faced an elevated risk because part of his left lung had been removed. Ghosn had been under house arrest in Japan on financial crimes charges until late December, when he was smuggled in a large black box to a private jet and flown to Beirut, his childhood home.

Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan. Prosecutors on Tuesday said Ghosn wired $862,500 to a company co-managed by Peter Taylor two months before the escape. At Wednesday's hearing, federal prosecutor Stephen Hassink said the Taylors' multiple property and familial ties to Lebanon justified their detention.

"These two defendants present probably the greatest risk not only of fleeing, but also being successful in that flight that I've certainly seen in my time arguing for detention," Hassink said. Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for the Taylors, countered that jail was too great a health risk.

"I am not going to be the Dr. Fauci telling Mr. Hassink what the risks are" of incarceration, Lowell said, referring to top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci. "What we do know is that prisons have been incubators."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump to America's schools: Reopen or may lose federal funds

Determined to reopen Americas schools despite coronavirus worries, President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to hold back federal money if school districts dont bring their students back in the fall. He complained that his own public h...

Argentina posts record 3,604 daily COVID-19 cases

Argentina posted a daily record of 3,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the South American country grapples with rising infections that are threatening its early success in stalling the spread of the virus. The sharp rise, the first time da...

Russia fails at U.N. in bid to cut Turkey border aid access to Syria

A Russian bid to halve access for humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey to just one border crossing failed at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, garnering just four votes in favor from the 15-member body. Russia an...

Foreign ministers of Five Eyes group nations discuss HK situation on Wednesday call-official

Foreign ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence sharing group discussed the situation in Hong Kong during a conference call on Wednesday, a Canadian government official told Reuters.The official did not give any more details. The Five Eye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020