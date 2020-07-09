Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's Barnier says significant differences persist in Brexit talks

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday that "significant divergences" persisted in its talks with Britain on their new relationship from 2021. Britain left the EU in January and is in a standstill transition period with the bloc - remaining in its single market and customs union until year-end - to give the two sides time to forge a new relationship on everything from trade to security.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 20:23 IST
EU's Barnier says significant differences persist in Brexit talks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday that "significant divergences" persisted in its talks with Britain on their new relationship from 2021.

Britain left the EU in January and is in a standstill transition period with the bloc - remaining in its single market and customs union until year-end - to give the two sides time to forge a new relationship on everything from trade to security. Negotiations have so far failed to bridge gaps over fisheries and fair competition guarantees, among other issues, and Barnier said after the latest talks in London:

"This week's discussions confirm that significant divergences remain between the EU and the UK. We will continue working with patience, respect and determination." Negotiators meet again in Brussels next week but the bloc's executive European Commission said there will be changes from 2021 in trade in goods and services, energy and legal cooperation, travel and tourism regardless of whether there is a new deal, or not.

"The fact that the United Kingdom will no longer participate in Union policies as of the end of the transition period will create barriers to trade in goods and services and to cross-border mobility and exchanges that do not exist today," the Commission said in a note. "These inevitable disruptions will occur as of 1 January 2021 and risk compounding the pressure that businesses are already under due to the COVID-19 outbreak."

The Commission urged countries, companies and individuals to prepare for more elaborate customs formalities for goods crossing between Britain and the bloc, more thorough procedures to recognise transport licences or professional qualifications, as well as tighter checks on travellers, among other aspects. https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/brexit_files/info_site/com_2020_324_2_communication_from_commission_to_inst_en_0.pdf

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese, Indian border troops taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC: China

China on Thursday said Chinese and Indian troops have taken effective measures to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the Line of Actual Control LAC in eastern Ladakh and the overall situation is stable and ameliorating, da...

Europe fears complacency; virus hits 'full speed' in Africa

Asian and European officials pleaded with their citizens Thursday to respect modest precautions as several countries saw coronavirus outbreaks accelerate or sought to prevent new flare-ups, while the virus showed no signs of slowing its ini...

UAE mission extending all cooperation to customs dept in gold smuggling case: MEA

India on Thursday said it was keeping the embassy of the United Arab Emirates informed about the case of alleged smuggling of 30 kgs of gold into Kerala and that the mission was extending all cooperation to the customs authorities examining...

Uttarakhand reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, count reaches 3,395

Uttarakhand on Thursday recorded 47 COVID-19 cases, 20 of them from Dehradun district, taking the infection count to 3,995 in the state, according to a health department bulletin. Twelve fresh cases were reported in Nainital, five each in P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020