Letter appeals Allahabad HC to take suo motu cognizance of Amar Dubey encounter case

Allahabad High Court Bar Association general secretary Prabha Shankar Mishra has written to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the encounter of Amar Dubey, an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:00 IST
Allahabad High Court Bar Association general secretary Prabha Shankar Mishra has written to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the encounter of Amar Dubey, an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey. Mishra, in his letter dated July 9, said that there is a breakdown of law and constitutional machinery in the state.

"Amar Dubey, who was arrested by the police in Hamirpur district and killed in an alleged encounter, is said to have been related to Vikas Dubey. He had gotten married on June 29. His newly-wed wife, who has no criminal background, was also sent to prison even though she had only been married for about 10 days," the letter said in Hindi. Amar Dubey, an alleged close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Task Force (STF) earlier this week.

"Similarly, 50 to 100 other people were also either mercilessly killed and being termed as encounter, they are being sent to prison, their house and vehicles are being destroyed. It appears as if there is a breakdown of law and constitutional machinery in the state," it added. Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain yesterday, was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police earlier today after he allegedly attempted to flee.

He is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on July 2 late night. Eight policemen including circle officer Devendra Mishra were killed in the encounter. (ANI)

