Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAPA case: Delhi HC dismisses Sharjeel Imam's plea against extension of time to file charge sheet

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by JNU student Sharjeel Imam challenging a trial court order that granted more time to the investigation agencies to file charge sheet in a UAPA case against him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 15:22 IST
UAPA case: Delhi HC dismisses Sharjeel Imam's plea against extension of time to file charge sheet
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by JNU student Sharjeel Imam challenging a trial court order that granted more time to the investigation agencies to file charge sheet in a UAPA case against him. Imam, in his plea, had claimed that the investigation agency violated the legal procedure and took away his right to seek default bail. Sharjeel Imam is being probed for his alleged inflammatory speeches during anti-CAA protests.

A single-judge bench of Justice V Kameshwar Rao dismissed the petition granting no relief to Sharjeel Imam in the matter. "I find that the court while granting the extension of investigation has satisfied itself with the application/ report of the additional public prosecutor about the reasons/ grounds on which the extension of time for doing investigation was sought. This court has already held there are good/ justifiable grounds for extending the investigation," the bench said in its order.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Sharjeel Imam, had argued that the trial court order ought to be set aside as the accused/applicant was not given notice of the application under Section 43D of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). She pointed out that the accused has not even been produced before the court for subsequent remands, every fifteen days as per the mandate of Section 167 (2) (b) Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC).

Rebecca had said that the application moved by the police is devoid of the genuine "compelling reasons" that are required to be disclosed for extension of time beyond 90 days. She submitted that it is unclear why the supposed "careful" analysis took 88 days or what additional facts have been discovered subsequent to the eight days of police custody to merit invocation of the UAPA on the 88th day of the custody.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aman Lekhi, representing Delhi Police, submitted that the probe in the matter has been badly hampered due to the pandemic. "The investigation doesn't happen through video conferencing. The seizures, searches, movement, almost every part of the probe has been hit badly due to the pandemic," Lekhi said adding that no enactment has been violated nor has any rights been infringed upon.

Lekhi had also submitted that the substantial grievance of the petitioner is that no notice was given to the petitioner. He said that the accused is presently lodged in Assam Jail and due to lockdown the production of the accused was not feasible. Delhi Police, in its reply, had opposed Imam's plea stating that the accused, by way of his speech, was addressing a particular religious section of the society and creating disaffection towards the government by creating the unfounded fears in their minds regarding Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

As per the rules under the CrPC, a charge sheet needs to be filed within 60/90 days as per the offence, however, for UAPA cases, agencies have 180 days to file the charge sheet. Imam was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 28 from Bihar for allegedly delivering a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia area in December last year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman wanted in smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, NIA informs the Kerala High Court.

Woman wanted in smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, NIA informs the Kerala High Court....

Unichem Labs gets USFDA nod to market its spasticity relief tablets

New Delhi, July 10 PTI&#160;Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its Baclofen tablets indicated&#160;for alleviation of spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis. ...

HDFC ERGO launches Corona Kavach policy

Mumbai Maharashtra India July 10 ANINewsVoir HDFC ERGO, the countrys third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, announced the launch of Corona Kavach policy. This new indemnity health policy will offer cover against me...

FACT places purchase orders for import of 3 shipments of fertilizers

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited FACT a PSU under the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has turned out encouraging performance on the production and marketing front during the first three months of 2020-21. The compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020