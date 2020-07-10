Left Menu
Woman wanted in gold smuggling case booked under UAPA: NIA to Kerala HC

Making the submission while opposing the anticipatory bail application of Swapna Suresh, who is on the run, the counsel for the Centre and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said she had criminal antecedents and that she was 'involved' in arranging diplomatic papers for the smuggling of the gold seized by the Customs recently. Custodial interrogation of the woman was required to ascertain her role, the counsel for the NIA, which has been asked by the Centre on Thursday to probe the smuggling bid through Thiruvananthapuram international airport, said.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 10-07-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 16:02 IST
A former woman employee of the UAE consulate, key suspect in the gold smuggling bid through diplomatic baggage, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA informed the Kerala High Court. Making the submission while opposing the anticipatory bail application of Swapna Suresh, who is on the run, the counsel for the Centre and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said she had criminal antecedents and that she was 'involved' in arranging diplomatic papers for the smuggling of the gold seized by the Customs recently.

Custodial interrogation of the woman was required to ascertain her role, the counsel for the NIA, which has been asked by the Centre on Thursday to probe the smuggling bid through Thiruvananthapuram international airport, said. After hearing the submissions, Justice Ashok Menon adjourned till next Tuesday the plea of Suresh.

The judge declined the prayer of the petitioner seeking interim protection against arrest..

