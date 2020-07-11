Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two former French agents sentenced to prison over China spying case- France Info

Judges of a criminal court, which held a trial behind closed doors, sentenced the two men to terms of eight and 12 years respectively for treason, the two news organisations said. A third person, said by France Info to be the spouse of one of the former agents, received a four-year sentence.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-07-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 16:07 IST
Two former French agents sentenced to prison over China spying case- France Info
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two former agents of France's external intelligence agency DGSE were sentenced to prison terms on Friday after being found guilty of spying for China, Agence France Presse, and radio and television station France Info reported. Judges of a criminal court, which held a trial behind closed doors, sentenced the two men to terms of eight and 12 years respectively for treason, the two news organizations said.

A third person, said by France Info to be the spouse of one of the former agents, received a four-year sentence. Details of the case have not been disclosed. France Info and Le Monde newspaper reported one of the officers had been called back to France from China in 1998 after it was discovered he had engaged in a relationship with a Chinese interpreter at the French Embassy in Beijing.

Officials with the Paris prosecutor's office were not immediately available for comment.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis Integrity Unit eyes suspicious exhibition matches

The Tennis Integrity Unit has raised concerns over 24 suspicious matches at exhibitions organized while the mens and womens tours are shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. The TIU, which investigates match-fixing cases in the sport, said...

BJP rejects Gehlot's charge of horse-trading in Rajasthan

The BJP on Saturday rejected Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots charge that it was trying to topple his government, and claimed there was infighting in the ruling Congress. The party also hit out at the chief minister over the case regi...

Prakash Jha's ‘Pareeksha’ to premiere on August 6 on ZEE5

Filmmaker Prakash Jhas directorial venture Pareeksha- The Final Test is set to premiere on August 6 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Saturday. Written, produced and directed by Jha, Pareeksha.., billed as a ZEE5 Original, featur...

Go back to work, try to lead more normal lives: Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the British public to try and start leading more normal lives as the country starts to gradually emerge from the coronavirus lockdown. Addressing Peoples Prime Ministers Questions PMQs on social...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020