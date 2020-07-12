BSF personnel arrested by Punjab Police in drug smuggling case
A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted along the India-Pakistan international border in Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested by the Punjab Police in a drug smuggling case.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 12:51 IST
A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted along the India-Pakistan international border in Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested by the Punjab Police in a drug smuggling case. The BSF personnel, a resident of Gurdaspur, has been arrested by the Punjab police, and arms and ammunition have also been recovered from him, according to the BSF.
One pistol, 80 rounds of ammunition, two magazines, and two rounds of 12 bore along with three mobile phones have also been recovered from him, it added. Further investigation is underway.
The BSF is a paramilitary police force in charge of guarding India's land borders and is under the administrative control of Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSF
- Punjab Police
- India
- Samba
- Kashmir
- Pakistan
- Gurdaspur
- Ministry of Home Affairs
ALSO READ
Coronavirus cases in India cross 500,000 as big cities reel from surge
Trump grateful for Indian-Americans' support: White House
India's top TT players raise funds to help fraternity members amid coronavirus crisis
Pakistan conveys to India its readiness to reopen Kartarpur corridor from June 29
India squash player Mahesh Mangaonkar working with Finland team amid lockdown