Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in SC for compensation to next kin of COVID-19 victims

In such a structure, whereby the death rate is only increasing at an alarming rate per day, it is imperative for the State to formulate appropriate guidelines, on compassionate grounds, for ex-gratia compensation to the families of the COVID-19 casualties, especially for the front-line workers such as doctors, nurses, paramedical staff etc., solely with the purpose of aiding the families for their basic survival and sustenance during this pandemic," the plea said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 18:48 IST
PIL in SC for compensation to next kin of COVID-19 victims

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking adequate ex-gratia monetary compensation to the next of kin of all Indian citizens who succumb to COVID-19, especially for the financially weaker sections of society. The PIL, which is likely to come up for hearing in the coming days, also sought a direction to the Centre as well as the state governments to formulate an appropriate 'compensation plan' to provide ex-gratia monetary compensation to the kin of essential/ healthcare workers who have succumbed to COVID-19.

It urged the court to seek a status report from the governments on the total number of COVID-19 related causalities and measures taken by the authorities for compensating the loss of life due to this disaster in the country as well as abroad. The petition claimed that majority of the country's population belongs to financially weaker sections of the society, wherein only one person is an earning member and the others in the family solely dependent on that income for their sustenance.

“The said citizens are also the tax payers of our country. In such a structure, whereby the death rate is only increasing at an alarming rate per day, it is imperative for the State to formulate appropriate guidelines, on compassionate grounds, for ex-gratia compensation to the families of the COVID-19 casualties, especially for the front-line workers such as doctors, nurses, paramedical staff etc., solely with the purpose of aiding the families for their basic survival and sustenance during this pandemic," the plea said. “Pertinently, the death of an Indian citizen not only impacts his/her own personal life, it affects the lives of all the members of the family who were dependent on the sole source of income. In the event of death of such a family member and while regarding the huge unemployment which COVID-19 has encompassed globally, the dependents are with no finances for survival,” the plea, filed by advocate Deepak Prakash, said.

It claimed that the death rate due to COVID-19 is exponentially increasing with each passing hour, especially in cases of front-line workers such as police officials, doctors, para medical staff, government employees, media reporters etc., thereby rendering the whole family of the deceased in an extremely vulnerable position.  “Till date COVID-19 has no cure/vaccine and has been declared as a notified 'disaster', thus, it is the duty of the State, on compassionate grounds, to provide relief to its citizens by adequately compensating the kin of the deceased in order to financially assist the families thereof, who are in an extremely vulnerable and helpless position, having suffered due to the outbreak of this deadly virus,” it said..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

38 fresh coronavirus cases detected in Muzaffarnagar

Thirty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 144, officials said. The new cases include 11 inmates of the district jail, six empl...

Plan to convert stadiums into makeshift COVID centres put on hold for now: Delhi authorities

Authorities in Delhi have put on hold their plan to use stadiums as makeshift COVID care centres for now in view of the city witnessing a good recovery rate, officials said on Sunday. Seeing the current situation, there is no need to conver...

KVIC says NITI Aayog urges states to adopt Commission's model to monetise land resources

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC on Sunday said government think-tank NITI Aayog has urged all states to begin plantation of sandalwood and bamboo on their forest and agricultural land on the Commissions model, while also en...

Five killed in lightning strikes in Jharkhand

Five persons were killed and one injured after being struck by lightning in Jharkhands Dumka and Giridih districts, officials said. According to Dumka Sub-Divisional Officer Maheshwar Mahato, lightning struck 30-year-old Somlal Besra and 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020