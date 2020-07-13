Nigeria: Military airstrikes kill scores of bandits in Kwiambana forest of Zamfara

Military airstrikes have killed scores of bandits in Kwiambana forest in the Zamfara State of Nigeria and also destroyed structure covering the bandits in the dense vegetation, according to a news report by This Day

The air bombing was executed on July 10, 2020, after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports and series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions established that a group of structures hidden under the dense forest vegetation served as hideouts for suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and fighters under the notorious bandit kingpin, Dogo Gede.

"The air component, therefore, dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

According to a military update, "the attack aircraft took turns in engaging the target causing damage to some structures in the camp and neutralizing scores of the criminals."

It said several bandits, who were seen attempting to flee on foot and on about 15 motorcycles, were mopped up in follow-up attacks by the helicopters.

HUMINT sources later revealed that several of the bandits were neutralized and their motorcycles destroyed by the airstrikes.

The update issued by the Coordinator of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Major General John Enenche, said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended the member of the air component of the Operation, Hadarin Daji for their professionalism and urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of airstrikes while continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all bandits.

According to him, "The Armed Forces of Nigeria sincerely appreciates the continued support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians, as we keep up the tempo of our operations to defeat all enemies of our great country."