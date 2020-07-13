Finland should not apply Hong Kong extradition treaty after security law -foreign minister

Finland should not apply Hong Kong extradition treaty after security law -foreign ministerReuters | Helsinki | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:11 IST
Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday the Nordic country's extradition treaty with Hong Kong should not be applied as Beijing's new security law means people could be transferred to mainland China.
"The situation has changed from the time when the treaty was signed," Haavisto told a news conference. "It should not be applied."
China's imposition of a new security law has seen countries such as Britain and Canada caution citizens of an increased risk of arbitrary detention in Hong Kong and possible extradition to mainland China.
ALSO READ
China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, including 14 in Beijing
South China Sea disputes should be resolved in line with international law: Pompeo
China industrial firms' May profits rise 6% y/y
South Korea reports 62 new cases, China has 17
China industrial firms' May profits post first monthly rise in 6 months