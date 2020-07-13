Left Menu
Finland should not apply Hong Kong extradition treaty after security law -foreign minister

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday the Nordic country's extradition treaty with Hong Kong should not be applied as Beijing's new security law means people could be transferred to mainland China.

"The situation has changed from the time when the treaty was signed," Haavisto told a news conference. "It should not be applied."

China's imposition of a new security law has seen countries such as Britain and Canada caution citizens of an increased risk of arbitrary detention in Hong Kong and possible extradition to mainland China.

