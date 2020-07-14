Ukraine leader promises IMF to nominate candidate for central bank head this week

Ukraine leader promises IMF to nominate candidate for central bank head this weekReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:47 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva that he would nominate a candidate for central bank head by end of this week.
"Informed @KGeorgieva that by the end of the week I will have a new candidate for Head of the NBU for Parliament's approval," Zelenskiy tweeted.
"S/he will be an independent technocrat and continue the Bank's independent course. I make all my decisions only in the interests of the Ukrainian people," he said.
