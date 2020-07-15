Left Menu
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister administers oath to 15 Parliamentary Secretaries

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel administered the oath of office and secrecy to 15 MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries in a ceremony held at his Raipur residence on Tuesday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 15-07-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 10:29 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel administered the oath of office and secrecy to 15 MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries in a ceremony held at his Raipur residence on Tuesday. Among the newly appointed Parliamentary Secretaries, Chintamani Maharaj took oath in Sanskrit, while Parasnath Rajwade, Ambika Singhdev, Chandradev Prasad Rai, Dwarkadhish Yadav, Gurudayal Singh Banjare, Indrashah Mandavi, Kunwarsingh Nishad, Rashmi Ashish Singh, Rekhchand Jain, Shakuntala Sahu, Shishupala Sori, UD Minj, Vikas Upadhyay and Vinod Sevan Lal Chandrakar took oath in Hindi.

"Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel congratulated and extended his best wishes to all the newly appointed Parliamentary Secretaries. He said that all Parliamentary Secretaries would get an opportunity to work with experienced Ministers. He urged newly appointed Parliamentary Secretaries to take this as an opportunity to learn and fulfill their responsibilities in a better way," read a press release. "The Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh has been amongst the leading states in the country in the prevention of the coronavirus pandemic and providing relief to the people. For this, he appreciated the contribution of common citizens, administration, public representatives, and social organisations. Chief Minister said that the challenge of the coronavirus crisis is not over yet, it will have to be fought. He also appealed to strictly adhere to all the measures of protection," the release added. (ANI)

