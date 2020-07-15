Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio calls on Rajnath Singh

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday in the national capital.

"The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri @Neiphiu_Rio calling on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi," the Office of Defence Minister tweeted.

As the meeting was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, both Nagaland Chief Minister and Union Defence Minister were seen wearing masks as well as maintaining social distancing. (ANI)