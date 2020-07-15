Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tweets of Sunanda Pushkar are primary evidence: Shashi Tharoor's lawyer tells Delhi HC

Senior lawyer Vikas Pahwa appearing for Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the tweets of deceased Sunanda Pushkar are primary evidence which is stored in mobile and laptop and the reply filed by Delhi police is not based on what is sought by the court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:41 IST
Tweets of Sunanda Pushkar are primary evidence: Shashi Tharoor's lawyer tells Delhi HC
Delhi High Court (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior lawyer Vikas Pahwa appearing for Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the tweets of deceased Sunanda Pushkar are primary evidence which is stored in mobile and laptop and the reply filed by Delhi police is not based on what is sought by the court. "The cause of death is not established at all. They (Delhi Police) have relied on the psychology report where the mindset of the deceased has been examined," Pahwa argued.

He said Instagram, Twitter are apps. "If I don't click on the app, the data won't come. The Twitter account on these phones will only be of use if you click on it. These tweets are primary evidence," he said. The submission of Tharoor's lawyer comes on his plea seeking directions to the investigation officer/Delhi Police to write a letter to Twitter for securing the inactive Twitter account of late Sunanda Pushkar, claiming her tweets were relevant for the criminal trial.

Justice Manoj Ohri, after hearing the arguments, asked Tharoor's lawyer to file a two-page note on his submissions and scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 18. Tharoor, represented by senior advocates Vikas Pahwa and Gaurav Gupta, submitted that the tweets and Twitter timeline of the deceased is of utmost importance in the case.

Pahwa had earlier argued that perusal of tweets of Sunanda Pushkar would reflect her actual frame of mind, which is contrary to the prosecution case. He also argued that Sunanda Pushkar never had any suicidal ideations, which is manifested from the series of tweets, withheld by the Delhi Police from the trial court. However, with the deceased not being alive now, there is a possible threat and reasonable apprehension that the Twitter account and the tweets of the deceased may be deleted, the plea said.

"If this happens, it would extinguish a very crucial right of the petitioner to exonerate himself from the false charges leveled against him," it added. It said that the petitioner has the right to fair trial also entails that the police preserves such materials, documents, and things that are necessary for the adjudication of the case.

A trial court had earlier dismissed the application of Shashi Tharoor seeking to incorporate the tweets of his wife Sunanda Pushkar before her death be put on record. Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in New Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014. Tharoor was later charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including for the abetment to suicide and cruelty.

The lawmaker has been granted bail on a condition that he will seek prior permission of the court before travelling abroad. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Prince William calls for end of illegal wildlife trade amid coronavirus crisis

Britains Prince William called for the illegal wildlife trade to come to an end, saying that the coronavirus pandemic had helped highlight the dangers it poses to public health and urging groups to work together to stop it. Speaking to a vi...

India's Infosys beats profit estimates on large deal wins, cost controls

Indias Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected 11.5 jump in quarterly profit as the software services provider secured large deals and reined in costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The April-June period was expected to be...

Would urge states to start some kind of sporting activities after 2-3 months: Rijiju

India is still some way off from resuming sporting events as sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday asked the states to not press the restart button in a hurry considering the rising COVID-19 case count. Reviewing the possibility of resu...

Hollywood star Viola Davis says she feels betrayed by her movie 'The Help'

Oscar-winner Viola Davis says she continues to feel betrayed by her 2011 film The Help for its skewed portrayal of racism. Davis, who played the role of maid Aibileen Clark in the movie, had made headlines in 2018 by admitting to the New Yo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020