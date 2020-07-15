Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana HC extends till tomorrow stay on demolition of Secretariat building

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday extended till tomorrow the stay imposed on the demolition of the Secretariat building in the state, petitioner's counsel advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar said.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:13 IST
Telangana HC extends till tomorrow stay on demolition of Secretariat building
Telangana High Court (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday extended till tomorrow the stay imposed on the demolition of the Secretariat building in the state, petitioner's counsel advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar said. Earlier, the High Court had stayed the demolition and asked the state government to submit the details of what permissions they have taken under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016.

"Today, the petition against the demolition of the Secretariat was heard. The court heard the submissions from both sides. I filed a reply to the counter of the state government. By accepting our contentions, the court was pleased to extend the stay till the next date," Prabhakar said. He said that advocate general also requested the court to adjourn the matter till July 16.

PL Vishveshwar Rao and Dr C Sudhakar have filed a petition in the High Court against the demolition of the Secretariat claiming it falls under the green zone/buffer zone. Prabhakar had earlier said that the Secretariat is beside a water body, Hussain Sagar.

"Yet they started demolition causing pollution in the surroundings. In this critical coronavirus situation, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued guidelines to maintain cleanliness, but the State government is violating it and in the name of 'Vasthu' they started demolition which is completely wrong," he had said. Prabhakar had also questioned the necessity to demolish the building at midnight and why the pollution control board and the environment department were not interfering.

After the High Court gave its clearance to the construction of a new secretariat, the Telangana government authorities had started demolishing the secretariat from the night of July 6. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Prince William calls for end of illegal wildlife trade amid coronavirus crisis

Britains Prince William called for the illegal wildlife trade to come to an end, saying that the coronavirus pandemic had helped highlight the dangers it poses to public health and urging groups to work together to stop it. Speaking to a vi...

India's Infosys beats profit estimates on large deal wins, cost controls

Indias Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected 11.5 jump in quarterly profit as the software services provider secured large deals and reined in costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The April-June period was expected to be...

Would urge states to start some kind of sporting activities after 2-3 months: Rijiju

India is still some way off from resuming sporting events as sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday asked the states to not press the restart button in a hurry considering the rising COVID-19 case count. Reviewing the possibility of resu...

Hollywood star Viola Davis says she feels betrayed by her movie 'The Help'

Oscar-winner Viola Davis says she continues to feel betrayed by her 2011 film The Help for its skewed portrayal of racism. Davis, who played the role of maid Aibileen Clark in the movie, had made headlines in 2018 by admitting to the New Yo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020