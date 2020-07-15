Uttar Pradesh reports 1,685 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,685 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said on Wednesday. There are 14,628 active coronavirus cases in the state and 25,743 patients have been discharged to date, he said.

At least 1,012 people in the state have succumbed to the coronavirus so far. India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.