Cong govt in Rajasthan pastes notice at MLA Indraj Singh Gurjar's residence for not attending recent CLP meetings

Congress government in the state has put a notice at MLA Indraj Singh Gurjar's residence in Kotputli for not attending the recent Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meetings. He has to respond to the notice within two days.

"We do not have political background and money, but Sachin Pilot helped him (Indraj Singh) in getting ticket to fight polls. I request party high command that youth should be encouraged in the party," said Indraj Singh's younger brother. When elections were held six years ago, then the party only managed to get 21 seats. Sachin Pilot worked hard in the past six years. He assimilated youth and all of them want to see him as Chief Minister, now he is sidelined.

"I request the party's high command to take cognizance of this," he said adding that he will always be on Pilot's side. Eighteen Congress MLAs, along with Pilot, have been issued a show-cause notice for not attending the CLP meeting. Though Pilot has not returned to Jaipur from New Delhi, his demeanour seems to have become softer, party sources believe.

On July 14, Congress party had sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and also from PCC president. The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. The Congress government in the state is facing a political crisis after simmering differences between Pilot and Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)