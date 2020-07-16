Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook studying EU court ruling on data transfer

Facebook said on Thursday it was looking at the implications of a European court ruling that deemed a transatlantic data transfer deal invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance. "We will ensure that our advertisers, customers and partners can continue to enjoy Facebook services while keeping their data safe and secure," she added.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:28 IST
Facebook studying EU court ruling on data transfer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook said on Thursday it was looking at the implications of a European court ruling that deemed a transatlantic data transfer deal invalid because of concerns about U.S. surveillance. The ruling effectively ends the privileged access companies in the United States had to personal data from Europe and puts the country on a similar footing to other nations outside the 27-country bloc.

"Like many businesses, we are carefully considering the findings and implications of the decision of the Court of Justice in relation to the use of Privacy Shield and we look forward to regulatory guidance in this regard," Eva Nagle, associate general counsel at Facebook, said in a statement. "We will ensure that our advertisers, customers, and partners can continue to enjoy Facebook services while keeping their data safe and secure," she added.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

European Central Bank keeps monetary stimulus on track

The European Central Bank has left its monetary stimulus programs unchanged ahead of a key meeting of EU leaders on a recovery plan meant to help the economy bounce back from the coronavirus shutdowns. The ECB held off providing new measure...

Catholic holy site Lourdes holds first online pilgrimage

One of the Catholic Churchs holiest sites, Lourdes, is holding its first-ever online pilgrimage on Thursday, to mark the anniversary of claims by 19th-century girl Bernadette Soubirous that the Virgin Mary appeared to her. July 16 marks the...

Cost-cutting has to be done: Aviation minister on Air India's leave without pay scheme

Equity infusion of Rs 500-600 crore every year is not sustainable and cost-cutting in Air India is necessary, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, justifying the national carriers decision to send certain employees o...

Infosys shares zoom over 9 pc on Q1 earnings; m-cap jumps Rs 33,853 cr

Shares of Infosys rallied over 9 percent on Thursday after the company posted a stronger-than-expected 12.4 percent rise in the first quarter consolidated net profit. The stock rose for the second consecutive day and zoomed 9.56 percent to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020