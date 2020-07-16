DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 16

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JULY 16

** HA NOI, Vietnam - ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (Video Conference) ** BRUSSELS - Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will have a tete-a-tete with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Brussels to attend the European Council meeting that will take place on July 17-18.

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven at the Elysee Palace in Paris - 1100 GMT MADRID - The NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg travels to Spain (final day). BRUSSELS - EU, British Brexit negotiators meet to try break Brexit deadlock (to July 17).

BRUSSELS - EU Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager discusses the European recovery plan amidst COVID-19 and its relevance for the digital agenda as well as Europe's commitment to sustainability with the new Green Deal - 0830 GMT. BRUSSELS - German minister for economic affairs and energy Peter Altmaier speaks to EU lawmakers on the priorities of the German presidency - 0700 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson speaks on Black Lives Matter and Europe's anti-racism movement - 1200 GMT. PHILADELPHIA - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on Report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights - 1800 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU health Ministers hold video conference – 0730 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 17 ** BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen give a news conference at the end of the first day of talks between EU leaders to haggle over the bloc's long-term budget and coronavirus recovery fund.

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses Family Leadership Summit. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to July 18). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders meet to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 ** TEHRAN - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will visit Iran. CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974.

KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 ** COPENHAGEN - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses Arctic issues with Greenland's foreign minister Steen Lynge. MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speaks in parliament. BRUSSELS - The EU's economic and financial affairs commissioner Dombrovskis presents a revision of the Benchmark regulation - 1000 GMT. TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holds news conference - 0230 GMT. OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 23 SYDNEY - Australian Treasurer Frydenberg updates the outlook for the economy and stimulus programmes, including JobKeeper. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 24 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1.

PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 1 ** PENANG, Malaysia - APEC Third Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3) and Related Meetings (to Aug. 15).

** GLOBAL - World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7). ** WARSAW - Poland marks 76th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation.

** CHINA – 93rd founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

** HIROSHIMA, Japan - Hiroshima Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 ** NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks.

BELARUS – Belarus Presidential Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

** GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

** PAKISTAN – 73rd anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 15 ** JAPAN – 75th anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two.

** INDIA – 73rd anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule. ** LIECHTENSTEIN - 214th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

** GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day. ** MOSCOW – 28th anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

** SYRIA – 7th anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

** HA NOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29). HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

** BALTIC WAY – 31st anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 24

** POLAND - Poland marks the 31st anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. ** UKRAINE – 29th Anniversary of Independence.

** WASHINGTON – 208th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 ** URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day.

** PARIS – 76th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

** VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18). LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency hosts an EU-China Summit - 0730 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – New Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

** BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

** BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

