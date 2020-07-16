Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan HC puts off hearing dissident MLAs' petition till Friday

The notices say Speaker C P Joshi will take up the complaint filed against them by the Congress chief whip at 1 pm Friday, the time set by the high court for hearing their petition.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:20 IST
Rajasthan HC puts off hearing dissident MLAs' petition till Friday

A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court will hear Friday afternoon an amended petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident leaders, challenging the notices from the Speaker over a Congress move to disqualify them from the state assembly. A division bench was earlier expected to hear the petition at 7.30 pm but the matter was put off till 1 pm Friday.

The petition first came up before Justice Satish Chandra Sharma at 3 pm. But advocate Harish Salve sought time to file a fresh petition. The matter was heard again at about 5 pm when the judge referred the fresh petition to a division bench.

The counsel to Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi earlier said the court had asked the advocates to appear again before it at 7.30 pm. But the court did not assemble for the hearing, which was put off.

The postponement is a matter of concern for the dissident camp led by Pilot. The notices say Speaker C P Joshi will take up the complaint filed against them by the Congress chief whip at 1 pm Friday, the time set by the high court for hearing their petition.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Burger King, GM venture criticised on China consumer rights show

U.S. fast food chain Burger King and a car manufactured by a General Motors GM joint venture were picked out for criticism on Thursday by Chinas state television station in its high-profile annual show on consumer rights. Since it was first...

140 TTD staff members test positive for coronavirus

As many as 140 staff members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD that governs Lord Venkateswaras shrine at Tirumala, near here, have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 11. The temple was re-opened on that date due to the coronavi...

Tourism Authority of Thailand conducts virtual roadshow for travel partners in India

The Tourism Authority of Thailand TAT on Thursday said it has conducted virtual roadshow, India Luxury Virtual Connect ILVC, for leading travel partners across key metro cities in India to touch base with Thai private sector players. ILVC, ...

4 dead in two building collapse incidents as rains lash Mumbai

Four people died and several others were injured in two incidents of building collapse in Mumbai on Thursday as rains lashed the city, officials said. While two persons died after a portion of a chawl tenement collapsed in suburban Malvani,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020