India's COVID-19 tally crosses 10 lakh mark, records highest single-day spike of 34,956
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 09:44 IST
With the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases and 687 deaths, India's COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 10 lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths, according to the Ministry.
As per the Ministry, Maharashtra the worst-affected state from the infection has a total of 2,84,281 COVID-19 cases and 11,194 fatalities. While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,56,369 cases and 2,236 deaths due to COVID-19.
Delhi has reported a total of 1,18,645 cases and 3,545 deaths due to COVID-19.
