DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 17

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 ** BRUSSELS - French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of the second day of talks between EU leaders.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:33 IST
---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JULY 17 ** BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a news conference at the end of the first day of talks between EU leaders to haggle over the bloc's long-term budget and coronavirus recovery fund.

** BRUSSELS - French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of the first day of talks between EU leaders. ** MINSK - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin makes an official visit to Belarus. BRUSSELS - EU, British Brexit negotiators meet to try break Brexit deadlock (final day).

BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen give a news conference at the end of the first day of talks between EU leaders. WEST DES MOINES, IOWA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses Family Leadership Summit. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to July 18). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders meet to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 ** BRUSSELS - French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of the second day of talks between EU leaders. ** BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a news conference at the end of the second day of talks between EU leaders.

** BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen give a news conference at the end of the second day of talks between EU leaders. GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 ** LONDON - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is due to visit London to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (to July 21). ** LJUBLJANA - OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria visits Slovenia - 1200 GMT.

TEHRAN - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visits Iran. CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974.

KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with the Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum. ** ATHENS - OECD presents its Economic Survey of Greece.

COPENHAGEN - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses Arctic issues with Greenland's Foreign Minister Steen Lynge. MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speaks in parliament. BRUSSELS - The EU's economic and financial affairs commissioner Dombrovskis presents a revision of the Benchmark regulation - 1000 GMT. TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holds news conference - 0230 GMT. OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 23 ** BRUSSELS - Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti speaks on freedom of movement in the EU - 1200 GMT.

SYDNEY - Australian Treasurer Frydenberg updates the outlook for the economy and stimulus programmes, including JobKeeper. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 24

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers state of the nation address. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, July 31 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

PENANG, Malaysia - APEC Third Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3) and Related Meetings (to Aug. 15). GLOBAL - World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7).

WARSAW - Poland marks 76th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation. CHINA – 93rd founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5 SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 HIROSHIMA, Japan - Hiroshima Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. BELARUS – Belarus Presidential Election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12 GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 PAKISTAN – 73rd anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

JAPAN – 75th anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two. INDIA – 73rd anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule.

LIECHTENSTEIN - 214th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day.

MOSCOW – 28th anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 SYRIA – 7th anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22 HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29). HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY – 31st anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 24 POLAND - Poland marks the 31st anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

UKRAINE – 29th Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON – 208th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 76th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELSEU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 VIENNAUnited Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency hosts an EU-China Summit - 0730 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New ZealandNew Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

