Left Menu
Development News Edition

4,538 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

A total of 4,538 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday taking the total number of cases reported in the state to 1,60,907.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:06 IST
4,538 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 4,538 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday taking the total number of cases reported in the state to 1,60,907.

According to the state Health Department, the total count includes 1,10,807 discharged patients and 47,782 active cases. It said 79 deaths were reported on Friday and death toll stands at 2,315.

India's COVID-19 positive cases crossed 10 lakh on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM to award bureaucrats for ensuring economic development of districts

Bureaucrats will be honoured with the Prime Ministers award for excellence in public administration for ensuring economic development of districts and improving service delivery among other criteria, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Fr...

Suspect arrested in murder of founder of Gokada ride-sharing app - media reports

The personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, founder of the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested on Friday in the grisly murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, New York news media reported.Salehs body wa...

UK war veteran fundraiser who served in India knighted by Queen

Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old war veteran who served in India during World War II and became a national hero in the UK for raising over 32 million pounds for healthcare charities by completing 100 laps around his garden using a walkin...

WHO preparing full mission to China to study virus origins

The World Health Organization is forming a team of international experts to go to China to study the origins of the novel coronavirus, but it will not be in place before the end of July, the head of the WHOs emergencies programme said on Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020