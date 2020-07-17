BSF apprehends Indian national attempting to cross over to Pakistan to meet girlfriend
ANI | Rann Of Kutch (Gujarat) | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:41 IST
According to the BSF, the incident happened on July 16. The man has been identified as Siddiqui Mohamad Zishan. He was caught while attempting to cross over to Pakistan through the Rann of Kutch area.
He revealed that he fell in love with a Pakistani girl and was going to meet her, a BSF official said. (ANI)
