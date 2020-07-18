Left Menu
Development News Edition

Community spread has started and the situation is bad, observes IMA

With one million people getting affected by COVID-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is of the view that community spread has started and the situation is pretty bad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:10 IST
Community spread has started and the situation is bad, observes IMA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With one million people getting affected by COVID-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is of the view that community spread has started and the situation is pretty bad. While speaking to ANI, Dr V K Monga, the Chairman of IMA Hospital Board of India said, "This is now an exponential growth. Every day the number of cases is increasing by more than around 30,000. This is really a bad situation for the country. There are so many factors connected with it but overall this is now spreading to rural areas. This is a bad sign. It now shows a community spread."

According to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry, the total confirmed cases reached 10,38,716. There are 3,58,629 active cases and 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated. A total of 26,273 deaths have been registered to date. Dr Monga further said, "Cases are penetrating down into towns and villages where it will be very difficult to control the situation. In Delhi, we were able to contain it, but what about interior parts of the country in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Madhya Pradesh (which may be the new hotspots)?"

"All these issues are very important and the state governments should take full care and seek help of the Central government to control the situation," Monga said. As many as 1,34,33,742 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 17. Of these 3,61,024 samples were tested on Friday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

ICMR is ramping up testing facilities regularly. At present, 885 government laboratories and 368 private laboratory chains are conducting COVID-19 tests across the country. "This is a viral disease that spreads very fast. To contain the disease there are only two options. Firstly, 70 per cent population contracts the disease and gets immune, and other is getting an immunisation," stated Monga.

Vaccination, being the greatest hope to contain COVID-19, India's two indigenous vaccine makers would be starting human trials soon. "There has to be phases of trials then human trial, then efficacy and side effects. Also, importantly it has to be seen how long this immunity will last because most of the patients are unable to go beyond three months of immunity," said Dr Monga. (ANI)

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Markram, De Villiers shine in three-team slogathon

Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers bludgeoned lightning half-centuries to lead their Eagles side to victory in the inaugural, experimental three-team Solidarity Cup fixture at Centurion Park on Saturday. Cricket South Africa is hopeful the un...

Conflict of Interest complainant Sanjeev Gupta quits MPCA membership

Sanjeev Gupta, who had filed conflict of interest complaints against countrys top cricketers, has quit the life membership of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association MPCA. Gupta had recently filed a conflict of interest complaint against Ind...

Bar defectors from holding public office for five years, Sibal

Elected representatives should be barred from holding public office for five years and from contesting the next election if they defect, senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday. Sibal, who was addressing a webinar, ...

Taapsee Pannu showcases 'the usual' on sets of 'Badla' with throwback picture

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a throwback picture from the set of 2019 thriller flick Badla. Along with the picture, she described the usual on the set of the film. Me looking at how much of the scene is left for the day. Mr Bachch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020